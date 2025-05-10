Arunachal: Two siblings, aged 7 and 9, drowned in Panyor river

Itanagar: Two children, siblings aged 7 and 9, drowned in Panyor river in Mengio circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, police said on Saturday. The third child managed to survive, while the siblings were swept away by strong river currents. (Representative Photo)

The deceased, identified as Gollo Yayung, a 9-year-old girl, and her younger brother Gollo Kojum, aged 7, originally from Nargang village, were living in Sakiang.

The siblings, along with another boy, had gone to the confluence of Panyor river and the Pakki stream about 4 kilometres from their village without informing their elders on May 9.

“While the third child managed to survive, the siblings were swept away by strong river currents,” Sagalee police station sub-inspector Tam Talam said.

Talam said the police were informed about the incident at 10am on Saturday, but could not reach the site in time to assist in the rescue efforts due to poor road conditions and the considerable distance, 80 kilometres.

Yayung’s body was recovered on Friday, while Kojum’s body was retrieved the following morning.

“No official FIR has been registered yet, as the family is currently in deep mourning. We will follow up in the coming days to record their statements,” Talam added.

Expressing grief, former chief minister Nabam Tuki conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. “At such a tender age, their passing is not only a personal tragedy for the family but a deep loss for the entire society,” he wrote on social media.