Arunachal: Two siblings, aged 7 and 9, drowned in Panyor river

ByDamien Lepcha
May 10, 2025 09:48 PM IST

The siblings, along with another boy, had gone to the confluence of Panyor river and the Pakki stream about 4 kilometres from their village without informing their elders

Itanagar: Two children, siblings aged 7 and 9, drowned in Panyor river in Mengio circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, police said on Saturday.

The third child managed to survive, while the siblings were swept away by strong river currents. (Representative Photo)
The deceased, identified as Gollo Yayung, a 9-year-old girl, and her younger brother Gollo Kojum, aged 7, originally from Nargang village, were living in Sakiang.

The siblings, along with another boy, had gone to the confluence of Panyor river and the Pakki stream about 4 kilometres from their village without informing their elders on May 9.

“While the third child managed to survive, the siblings were swept away by strong river currents,” Sagalee police station sub-inspector Tam Talam said.

Also Read: Siblings aged 9, 13 drown in Delhi’s Bawana canal; 1 body found

Talam said the police were informed about the incident at 10am on Saturday, but could not reach the site in time to assist in the rescue efforts due to poor road conditions and the considerable distance, 80 kilometres.

Yayung’s body was recovered on Friday, while Kojum’s body was retrieved the following morning.

Also Read: Five drown in 3 districts on day of Ugadi, say officials

“No official FIR has been registered yet, as the family is currently in deep mourning. We will follow up in the coming days to record their statements,” Talam added.

Expressing grief, former chief minister Nabam Tuki conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. “At such a tender age, their passing is not only a personal tragedy for the family but a deep loss for the entire society,” he wrote on social media.

