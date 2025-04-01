Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five drown in 3 districts on day of Ugadi, say officials

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Apr 01, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Authorities have urged caution near water bodies, especially during festive gatherings, to prevent such tragedies in the future

The festive spirit of Ugadi festival was marred by tragedy as five individuals lost their lives to drowning in separate incidents across the state, officials confirmed on Monday.

Five drown in 3 districts on day of Ugadi, say officials
Five drown in 3 districts on day of Ugadi, say officials

In Bagalkot district, three teenage boys from Seethimani village in Bagalkot taluk drowned in the Krishna River while swimming. The victims have been identified as Somasekhara Devaramani (15), Paranagouda Beelagi (17), and Mallappa Bagali (16). Search teams recovered Somasekhara’s body on Sunday, while efforts continue to retrieve the other two.

Local firefighters, along with police and villagers, have been engaged in search operations in the river. “The incident occurred around 3pm on Sunday when the boys entered the Krishna River for a swim,” said Police Inspector Sharana Basappa. “Efforts to retrieve the bodies have been ongoing since Monday evening and will continue into Tuesday morning. More than 12 swimmers are involved in the search. We have registered a case,” he added.

Authorities, including the Bagalkot Rural Police, have been deployed at the site to oversee the situation and initiate necessary actions. The local community is in mourning over the loss of three young lives during what should have been a festive occasion.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man, Kiran, from Jigalagodu village in Thirthahalli taluk, drowned in the Tunga River near Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district on Sunday. Kiran had gone swimming with three friends but was unable to stay afloat and drowned.

Additionally, a 13-year-old boy, Sharan, from Srirampur in T. Narasipura town, Mysuru district, drowned while taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during Ugadi celebrations. Sharan had gone to the river with friends when the incident occurred.

Authorities have urged caution near water bodies, especially during festive gatherings, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Five drown in 3 districts on day of Ugadi, say officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On