'Arunachal's intrinsic cultural diversity has to be maintained': CM Khandu attends 'Indigenous Faith Day' celebrations

Papum Pare (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the Indigenous Faith Day celebrations and said that indigenous cultural diversity is the soul of the state and that it needs to be maintained and preserved for posterity.

The Chief Minister participated in the celebrations held at Nirjuli town in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Khandu said that the intrinsic cultural diversity of the tribes here is the 'soul' of the state and has to be maintained and preserved for posterity.

In his address, Khandu admitted that it's a huge challenge to take a state like Arunachal Pradesh, with as many as 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, on a developmental path fulfilling the aspirations of every tribe.

"On this day, I would like to extend my greetings to all the tribes and tribals of the state. Arunachal Pradesh is a tribal society and we have moved ahead with our thousands of years old traditions and indigenous practices. We should further strengthen our culture by telling our younger generation about it," CM Khandu said while speaking to reporters.

Taking to his social media X, the Arunachal Pradesh CM posted, "Indigenous faith is integral to the preservation of our indigenous identity and culture. We will never let our indigenous beliefs and faith systems vanish into thin air. All institutional support will be provided to preserve our traditional connection with nature, our land and our ancestors."

"Today at the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at Nirjuli, we together resolved to make our indigenous beliefs, rituals, faith and traditions part of our daily lives," posted Khandu on Friday.

Indigenous Faith Day is celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh on December 1 every year. The day is celebrated to promote and protect all indigenous faiths in the state. It also serves as a reminder to take pride in the state's cultural heritage and pass it on to the younger generation.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) observes the day at Rono Hill, Doimuk.

The day was previously celebrated on December 31, but the date was changed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Talon Rukbo, the father of the Indigenous Faith Movement.

Indigenous faith and religion refer to the traditional customs, beliefs, and practices of specific ethnic groups. (ANI)