Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP during roadshow in Haryana

After announcing to contest 2019 assembly elections in Haryana during his Hisar rally five days ago, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked off his party’s campaign with a roadshow from Bahadurgarh to his native town in Bhiwani on Saturday.

The AAP supremo promised benefits for revolting sarpanchs and families of martyrs if his party is voted to power.

Kejriwal said if an AAP government is formed, sarpanches, panches and nagar sachivs will get honorariums at par with DC rates and pension benefits like MLAs and MPs.

“It is sad that BJP government has made a joke of elected representatives of panchayat and nagar sachivs. They do not get adequate wages and are out on roads to protest,” Kejriwal said.

He also announced to give Rs 1 crore in ex gratia to families of martyr soldiers. The AAP said the roadshow was organised to thank people of Haryana ‘for making Kejriwal’s rally in Hisar a success by coming in large numbers.’

The Delhi CM lambasted the BJP for deteriorating law and order in Haryana ‘by sparking caste-based riots. “Wherever they form government, they destroy brotherhood,” he said.

He further attacked BJP over poor condition of education and health facilities in Haryana. He said everyday he hears news about patients dying in Haryana hospitals due to wrong treatments and promised to implement Delhi model of education and health if voted into power.

“School teachers from Delhi government schools are being sent for training to the US and London. Our health initiatives in Delhi have succeeded despite BJP using all tricks to sabotage them,” he said.

Kejriwal also promised to implement the Swaminathan panel report if voted to power. He said farmers were not getting adequate rate for their crops under the BJP rule due to which they were being forced to commit suicide.

The AAP chief claimed there was an 81% reduction in corruption in Delhi after his government came to power. “In Haryana, however, the corruption has broken all records under the BJP,” he said.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind, covered Bahadurgarh, Sampla, Rohtak, Kalanaur, Dadri, Bhiwani and Tosham in his roadshow that culminated at his native town Siwani.