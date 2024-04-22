Arvind Kejriwal court hearing LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM's plea over ED summonses

Arvind Kejriwal court hearing LIVE Updates: Delhi High Court on Monday is scheduled to hear a petition of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging nine summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent arrest and remand by the probe agency in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case....Read More

The AAP leader was arrested by the federal agency on March 21, after the high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

In the plea, Kejriwal has challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail. He has also raised several issues, including whether a political party is covered under the anti-money laundering law. It claimed that the arbitrary procedure under PMLA was being used to create a non-level playing field for the general elections to "skew the electoral process in the favour of the ruling party at the Centre".

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain will be hearing the matter.

Earlier on April 9, the high court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the probe agency, saying that the arrest was legal as he "left little option" with the probe agency other than arresting him following his decision to skip multiple summons.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader's judicial custody has been extended till April 23 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and has been lodged in Tihar jail.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.