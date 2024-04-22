Arvind Kejriwal court hearing LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM's plea over ED summonses
Arvind Kejriwal court hearing LIVE Updates: Delhi High Court on Monday is scheduled to hear a petition of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging nine summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent arrest and remand by the probe agency in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case....Read More
The AAP leader was arrested by the federal agency on March 21, after the high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action.
In the plea, Kejriwal has challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail. He has also raised several issues, including whether a political party is covered under the anti-money laundering law. It claimed that the arbitrary procedure under PMLA was being used to create a non-level playing field for the general elections to "skew the electoral process in the favour of the ruling party at the Centre".
A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain will be hearing the matter.
Earlier on April 9, the high court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the probe agency, saying that the arrest was legal as he "left little option" with the probe agency other than arresting him following his decision to skip multiple summons.
Meanwhile, the AAP leader's judicial custody has been extended till April 23 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and has been lodged in Tihar jail.
What is the Delhi excise policy case?
The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.
'Arvind Kejriwal's food being monitored...they want to kill him': Sunita Kejriwal
Levelling strong accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that every morsel being consumed by her husband is being monitored and attempts are being made to "kill" him in jail by denying him insulin.
The former bureaucrat further said that CM Kejriwal has "no desire" for power and he just wants to serve the nation and bring it to the first position in the world.
She was speaking at the 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally' by INDIA bloc leaders against the arrest of two key opposition faces -- ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal -- in Ranchi, Jharkhand, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Arvind Kejriwal court hearing LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea against ED summons in excise case
The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Kejriwal, arrested by the agency on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action, has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail.
The plea is scheduled for hearing before the bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.