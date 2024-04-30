Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE: SC to resume hearing Delhi CM's arrest plea
Arvind Kejriwal Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court will resume hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea on Tuesday challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court will be hearing Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's arguments in a petition challenging Delhi CM's arrest by the ED on March 21. ...Read More
A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, while hearing the arguments on Monday, questioned Kejriwal for skipping nine ED summons.
“Are you not contradicting yourself? On one hand, you say your statement under Section 50 is not recorded, but on the other hand, you don’t appear before ED to record your statement,” the bench said.
Singhvi reiterated that his main contention was the lack of evidence against his client to meet the criteria necessary for an arrest under the money laundering law. He argued that the available evidence failed to prove Kejriwal's guilt, making his arrest unwarranted.
“There is a different threshold for arrest under the PMLA. There is no material nor a reason to believe that I am guilty of the offence...I am saying my arrest is illegal...You are arresting me in March after the Model Code of Conduct is declared. You should either have some material to connect me or there must be some new material on my guilt,” Singhvi said.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the ED in the proceedings.
CM not a ceremonial post, holder must be available 24*7: Delhi HC on Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister is not a “ceremonial post” and the incumbent must be ready to present himself at any time to deal with emergencies, the Delhi high court observed on Monday, days after its rebuke that CM Arvind Kejriwal continuing in office despite his arrest, amounts to his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "prioritising its political interests over national interests."
“A Chief Minister's post in any state, leave alone in a buzzing capital city like Delhi, is not ceremonial, and it is a post where the office holder has to be virtually available 24*7 to deal with any crisis or a natural disaster like flooding, fire, and disease,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Arora said.
Delhi Excise Policy case: ED has no material necessitating arrest, Kejriwal tells SC
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal argued before the Supreme Court that his failure to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to multiple summons and his alleged lack of cooperation should not justify his arrest by the agency on March 21, 2024. Representing Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed a bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta that the ED lacks sufficient evidence to justify depriving him of his freedom.