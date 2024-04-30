Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE: SC to resume hearing Delhi CM's arrest plea

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court will resume hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea on Tuesday challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court will be hearing Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi's arguments in a petition challenging Delhi CM's arrest by the ED on March 21. ...Read More

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, while hearing the arguments on Monday, questioned Kejriwal for skipping nine ED summons.

“Are you not contradicting yourself? On one hand, you say your statement under Section 50 is not recorded, but on the other hand, you don’t appear before ED to record your statement,” the bench said.

Singhvi reiterated that his main contention was the lack of evidence against his client to meet the criteria necessary for an arrest under the money laundering law. He argued that the available evidence failed to prove Kejriwal's guilt, making his arrest unwarranted.

“There is a different threshold for arrest under the PMLA. There is no material nor a reason to believe that I am guilty of the offence...I am saying my arrest is illegal...You are arresting me in March after the Model Code of Conduct is declared. You should either have some material to connect me or there must be some new material on my guilt,” Singhvi said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the ED in the proceedings.