‘Tarikh par Tarikh’: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, upset at Supreme Court verdict, vents out with a movie clip

The ruling AAP on Thursday used dialogues from a Bollywood film to register its frustration after the Supreme Court appeared split on the issue of division of powers between the Delhi government and Centre to appoint, post and transfer officials.

The ten-second video clip from the 1993 blockbuster Damini was posted by the Aam Aadmi Party after a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court sent the matter regarding services to a larger bench.

The film’s hero Sunny Deol mouthed the dialogue, which has now become a pop-culture reference, to highlight the frequent delays in the judicial process. (Live updates)

“Tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh milti rahi hai ... Lekin insaaf nahi mila my lord, insaaf nahi mila ... Mili hai toh sirf yeh tarikh (We have just got dates… But we haven’t received justice my lord, no justice ... All we have got are these date),” Sunny Deol tells a judge in a court scene.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory. (Follow live updates here)

People of Delhi will continue to suffer, Bharadwaj said while speaking to reporters after the top court referred the issue to a larger bench.

Justice AK Sikri and justice Ashok Bhushan ruled in favour of the Centre on four issues – the key anti-corruption bureau issue, setting up of commissions of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of public prosecutors.

They said electricity and revenue departments (for fixing of circle rates), posting and transfer of Grade 3 and Grade 4 officers, appointing a special public prosecutor and appointment of directors in discoms will come under the purview of the Delhi government.

The judges said the LG can form an opinion but not on each and every matter while delivering their verdict on the rates for agricultural land.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:29 IST