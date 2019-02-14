AAP vs Centre tussle Live updates: Delhi will suffer, says AAP after SC verdict; BJP welcomes order

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court in its order on the Aam Aadmi Party versus Centre case, is divided on Services—the power to appoint, post and transfer officials in Delhi administration— but agreed on Centre having control over Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi

12:13 pm IST BJP welcomes SC order Delhi BJP welcomes SC verdict on division of powers between Delhi governmentt and the Centre, says AAP should humbly accept order.





12:07 pm IST Arvind Kejriwal to address a press conference Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference at 1 PM.





12:05 pm IST On two key issues, SC rules in favour of CEntre The top court ruled in favour of Centre on two issues – the key Anti-Corruption Bureau issue and the power to institute commission of enquiry. Electricity and revenue departments (fixing of circle rates), posting and transfer of Grade 3 and Grade 4 officers, appointing special public prosecutor and appointment of directors in discoms will come under Delhi government.





11:40 am IST AAP says SC judgment offers no clarity Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict. People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters





10:45 am IST SC delivers split verdict on control of services, refers it to larger bench The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.



