AAP vs Centre tussle Live updates: Delhi will suffer, says AAP after SC verdict; BJP welcomes order
AAP vs Centre tussle Live updates: Two judges of the Supreme Court in their verdict on Tuesday gave power over Anti-Corruption Branch to the Centre and was divided on Services. Follow live updates here
12:13 pm IST
12:07 pm IST
12:05 pm IST
11:40 am IST
10:45 am IST
10:45 am IST
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on AAP vs Centre tussle today
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court in its order on the Aam Aadmi Party versus Centre case, is divided on Services—the power to appoint, post and transfer officials in Delhi administration— but agreed on Centre having control over Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi
Follow live updates here:
Delhi BJP welcomes SC verdict on division of powers between Delhi governmentt and the Centre, says AAP should humbly accept order.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference at 1 PM.
The top court ruled in favour of Centre on two issues – the key Anti-Corruption Bureau issue and the power to institute commission of enquiry.
Electricity and revenue departments (fixing of circle rates), posting and transfer of Grade 3 and Grade 4 officers, appointing special public prosecutor and appointment of directors in discoms will come under Delhi government.
Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict.
People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters
The Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.
Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had ended hearings arguments on the nine petitions around the power tussle between the centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government nearly three months back.
Two judges of the Supreme Court will soon decide the Aam Aadmi Party’s challenge to the Centre’s orders stripping the city government of its powers over the anti-corruption branch, bureaucrats and more.