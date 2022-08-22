Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘fall of elected govts’ attack on Centre amid CBI probe

With Manish Sisodia under the scanner of the CBI amid probe over the Delhi excise policy, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continued to attack the Centre on Monday. Kejriwal yet again suggested that the central government has been ignoring people's issues to attack the opposition.

In his fresh tweet, the Delhi chief minister wrote: “Rupee value is falling, unemployment is at record high, and these guys are playing CBI-ED. Across the country, they are busy ensuring the collapse of the elected governments.”

“Who will people share their grievances with? Who should they go to? How will the country progress like this?” Kejriwal further wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal’s latest jibe comes weeks after the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra collapsed following Eknath Shinde’s revolt against Sena. Shinde took oath as the chief minister after joining forces with the BJP.

Meanwhile, as the CBI steps up investigation in the excise policy case, the AAP in Delhi has been slamming the BJP every day even as the rival party alleges corruption.

On Monday, Sisodia made an explosive claim that he has got an offer from the BJP to join the party. "I have got a message from the BJP - split AAP and join the party. My response - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he wrote in Hindi. However, the BJP dismissed the claims.

In a bid to expand electoral footprint, Kejriwal and his deputy are set to visit the BJP-ruled Gujarat on Monday afternoon as the row over excise policy continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON