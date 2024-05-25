Arvind Kejriwal schools Pakistan leader: ‘Handle your country before...’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



After casting his vote in the capital, Kejriwal had shared a picture of him and his family on social platform X. “I cast my vote along with my father, wife and children. My mother is unwell and could not vote. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. Everyone should cast their vote.”



Reposting the Delhi chief minister's picture, Hussain wrote,"May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024."



However, Kejriwal was not amused and lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader. “Chaudhry Sahib, I and the people of my country are capable of solving our own problems. We don't need your tweet. Right now, Pakistan is in a terrible state. You handle your own country,” Kejriwal wrote. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)





“The Indian elections are our internal matter. The country will not tolerate interference from the biggest terror sponsors,” the AAP leader posted.

But this is not the first time when the former Pakistan minister has commented on Indian elections. Hussain reportedly shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on his social media handle on Thursday and praised him.



Hussain's praise for Rahul Gandhi drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who had claimed that Pakistani terrorists were behind Pulwama and Uri attacks, had not praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but had praised Rahul Gandhi with comments such as ‘Rahul on fire’,” defence minister Rajnath Singh had said.

"I want to ask you (people) whether such a leader who has been praised by the enemy be respected or allowed to form the government? Which direction do they want to take the country? I appeal to everyone to save the country," Singh added.