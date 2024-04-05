 Arvind Kejriwal seeks more time with lawyer; ED opposes 'special treatment' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal seeks more time with lawyer; ED opposes 'special treatment'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Kejriwal sought five meetings with his lawyer per week. The ED opposed it and said nobody is treated specially in jail.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a plea before a city court seeking more time with his lawyer as against the allotted one hour a week. The Enforcement Directorate which arrested him in connection with the Delhi liquor case opposed the plea and contended that it would go against the jail manual. "Merely because someone chooses to run the government from the prison he cannot be treated as an exception and cannot be granted the privilege,” the ED's counsel told the judge. The order in this case was reserved.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he needed more time with his lawyer in the jail.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he needed more time with his lawyer in the jail.

Kejriwal's counsel told the judge that one hour per week was insufficient for a person to understand and give instructions and sought five meetings with his lawyer every week. “This is the most basic legal right that I am asking to meet my advocate. Sanjay Singh was granted three meetings when he had only five or eight cases,” Kejriwal's counsel said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ED said Kejriwal was already allowed two meetings with his lawyers instead of one which is the general practice. “When a person is in jail his stature outside is irrelevant and he is treated equally (like other prisoners). They have already been allowed two meetings in a week. One of the consequences of JC (judicial custody) is that your exposure to the outside world is limited and in accordance with law," ED said adding that the Delhi chief minister was misusing the legal interviews for purposes other than consultation.

“If you are under valid judicial custody, certain rights are curtailed. You don’t have absolute rights... they are curtailed in accordance with the jail manuals,” the ED said.

Kejriwal's days in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar on April 1 for 15 days until the next hearing on April 15. Kejriwal has given five names, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, two children, his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, whom he can meet in the jail. Reports on how Kejriwal has been adjusting in his cell suggested that the chief minister seemed dazed and a little confused. He spends his day walking, reading, sweeping the floor and watching television. He also performs yoga and takes two slices of bread and tea for breakfast.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal seeks more time with lawyer; ED opposes 'special treatment'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On