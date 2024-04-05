Arvind Kejriwal seeks more time with lawyer; ED opposes 'special treatment'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a plea before a city court seeking more time with his lawyer as against the allotted one hour a week. The Enforcement Directorate which arrested him in connection with the Delhi liquor case opposed the plea and contended that it would go against the jail manual. "Merely because someone chooses to run the government from the prison he cannot be treated as an exception and cannot be granted the privilege,” the ED's counsel told the judge. The order in this case was reserved. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he needed more time with his lawyer in the jail.

Kejriwal's counsel told the judge that one hour per week was insufficient for a person to understand and give instructions and sought five meetings with his lawyer every week. “This is the most basic legal right that I am asking to meet my advocate. Sanjay Singh was granted three meetings when he had only five or eight cases,” Kejriwal's counsel said.

ED said Kejriwal was already allowed two meetings with his lawyers instead of one which is the general practice. “When a person is in jail his stature outside is irrelevant and he is treated equally (like other prisoners). They have already been allowed two meetings in a week. One of the consequences of JC (judicial custody) is that your exposure to the outside world is limited and in accordance with law," ED said adding that the Delhi chief minister was misusing the legal interviews for purposes other than consultation.

“If you are under valid judicial custody, certain rights are curtailed. You don’t have absolute rights... they are curtailed in accordance with the jail manuals,” the ED said.

Kejriwal's days in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar on April 1 for 15 days until the next hearing on April 15. Kejriwal has given five names, including his wife Sunita Kejriwal, two children, his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, whom he can meet in the jail. Reports on how Kejriwal has been adjusting in his cell suggested that the chief minister seemed dazed and a little confused. He spends his day walking, reading, sweeping the floor and watching television. He also performs yoga and takes two slices of bread and tea for breakfast.

