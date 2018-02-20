Arvind Kejriwal to attend Kamal Haasan’s party launch in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will attend actor Kamal Haasan’s party launch at Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Sources close to Haasan said the Delhi chief minister, who had called on him in September last year at Chennai, has confirmed his participation at the political event at former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s home district.

Haasan will reach Madurai on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements, that include a rally in the temple town on Wednesday evening, where the actor-turned-politician will announce the name of his party and unfurl the party flag.

Haasan has in the past asserted that he wanted to fight corruption and cleanse the system and work for the welfare of the people, something that Kejriwal built his politics on. The anti-corruption plank brings these two leaders together.

It remains to be seen if there will be an understanding between Haasan’s party and the AAP, which could not take wings in Tamil Nadu despite efforts over the past few years.

Haasan has already done the rounds of senior political leaders and well-wishers from different political parties including the Left. He also sought the blessings of DMDK leader, Captain Vijayakanth for his political journey that commences officially on Wednesday with the launch of his political party at a rally in Madurai.