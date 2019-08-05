Arvind Kejriwal tweets support for Centre on Article 370

india

Delhi chief minister and the AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party supports the central government’s move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status Jammu and Kashmir.

Union home minister Amit Shah moved the resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two centrally-administered union territories, a proposal protested by opposition parties.

“We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” the chief minister tweeted soon after the resolution was moved.

Watch Amit Shah move resolution on Article 370:

Union home minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that repealing Article 370 “should not be delayed by a second more”. Shah, who also leads the BJP, said a separate union territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing state.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature,” Shah said.

The Ladakh division of Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said, would be directly administered by the central government.

A debate on the bill is on in the Rajya Sabha.

