'Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested, next target to be...': AAP's Atishi

AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday raised apprehensions that the Enforcement Directorate might arrest Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.The agency has summoned the Aam Aadmi Party supremo on Thursday to question him in a money-laundering probe linked to the case.

Kejriwal has reportedly been asked to depose at the agency's Delhi office at 11 am on November 2. AAP stalwarts Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are currently behind bars in similar cases linked to the alleged scam.

Quoting "various sources", the AAP minister claimed he would be arrested after he visits the ED office.

"According to various sources, the ED will also arrest Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail on November 2," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

She added that the BJP wanted to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party.

"This is why, one after another, AAP leaders are being arrested in false cases and sent to jail," she said at a press-conference.

She said the BJP was afraid of Kejriwal.

Apart from Sisodia and Singh, Satyendar Jain had also been jailed in a money laundering case. However, he was granted interim bail.

She claimed the CBI and the ED will target other leaders of the INDIA alliance, a bloc of 28 parties against the BJP.

"Next they will target Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren since they have been unable to defeat him. Then they will target Tejashwi Yadav since they have not been able to break the alliance in Bihar. Then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be targeted," Atishi said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP fears Kejriwal's popularity.

"In the history of independent India, the AAP has been the most preyed upon party by the Centre. Approximately, 170 fabricated cases have been registered against the AAP and its leaders. Forty-eight of these fabricated cases are registered against Sanjay Singh alone by the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP's other governments. Dozens of cases have also been registered against Kejriwal," he claimed.

Kejriwal had been questioned by CBI on April 16 in connection with the liquor policy case. On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Sisodia.

“We have dealt with certain aspects of the case which are doubtful. But one aspect, with regard to transfer of money of ₹338 crore, is tentatively established. Therefore, we have dismissed the bail application,” the SC bench observed orally in open court.

The BJP had called him the mastermind and kingpin of the scam.

"When the Liquor scam came to the fore, we have been saying since the start that CM Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin in the scam. When SC denied the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and established that ₹338 crore money trailing, so, Arvind Kejriwal had to tell where have they spent ₹338 crore...Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team who calls themselves honest, their faces have been unveiled," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had told ANI.

With inputs from agencies

