e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Arya Rajendran 21, chosen country’s youngest Mayor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Arya Rajendran 21, chosen country’s youngest Mayor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Basking in the glory of recent local body elections, in which it won the majority of corporations, panchayats and block bodies, the ruling party sprang a surprise by giving the mantle of the prestigious corporation to a first-time councillor.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:45 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Arya Rajendran became a member of Bala Sangam, a children’s outfit affiliated to the party, at the tender age of six. Now she is its state president and also an office-bearer of the Students Federation of India.
Arya Rajendran became a member of Bala Sangam, a children’s outfit affiliated to the party, at the tender age of six. Now she is its state president and also an office-bearer of the Students Federation of India.(Vivek R Nair/HT PHOTO.)
         

Initially she thought it was a prank played by some of her college friends but a call from the Communist Party of India’s (CPI–M) district secretariat made things clear for the second year B.Sc Mathematics student of the All Saints College-- Arya Rajendran (21). The party has entrusted her with a coveted post. She will be the new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The state capital has pulled off a mayoral first-- she is the youngest Mayor of the country. Rajendran broke the record of Abilasha Gupta Nandi who became the Mayor of Allahabad at the age of 23, records show.

“I was into politics at a young age. If the party asks me to take to take up any role, I will be the happiest to accept it,” said Arya Rajendran, daughter of an electrician K Rajendran and LIC agent Sreelatha Rajendran. Hailing from a lower middle-class family, her single storey house doesn’t have a motorable road.

Basking in the glory of recent local body elections, in which it won the majority of corporations, panchayats and block bodies, the ruling party sprang a surprise by giving the mantle of the prestigious corporation to a first-time councillor. Senior party leader Jameela Sreedharan and two others were also in the running, but the party chose a young leader over them.

Call it an election stunt or not, this time the party had experimented with many young faces like Rajendran to take on the might of the Bharatiya Janata Party and incumbency factor and many emerged victorious. In the 100-member corporation council, the ruling Left Democratic Front has 52 seats and the BJP is in opposition with 35 seats.

In the council also she is the baby (usually the mayor is called the mother of the city) but politics is nothing new to Arya Rajendran. She became a member of Bala Sangam, a children’s outfit affiliated to the party, at the tender age of six. Now she is its state president and also an office-bearer of the Students Federation of India, the party’s youth wing.

The mayor-designate has quite a few priorities. “A heritage city Thiruvananthapuram is already beautiful. I will make it more clean ensuring proper waste disposal. I will also ensure medical care for all,” she said adding many leaders have inspired her and prominent among them were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja.

She said along with her new role she would like to continue her studies. “People in my ward gave me a thumping margin because I was young and a student. I will pursue my studies along with my public service,” she said. Her elder brother works in a West Asian country.

tags
top news
Rajasthan to track 811 British tourist amid discovery of contagious Covid-19 strain in UK
Rajasthan to track 811 British tourist amid discovery of contagious Covid-19 strain in UK
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
South Africa rejects UK claims over new coronavirus variant
South Africa rejects UK claims over new coronavirus variant
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In