As Centre agrees to TN's aid plea for Sri Lanka, Stalin thanks Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday thanked the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request on supplementing India's humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, an island nation gripped by the severe economic crisis.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as aid to Sri Lanka. Responding to that, Jaishankar said that Tamil Nadu government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote, "A personal thanks to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar for accepting Tamil Nadu's request to help the people of Sri Lanka. I am sure that this humane gesture will be greatly welcomed by all and help to improve the warmth and cordiality between nations. Let the goodwill grow in all spheres."

The external affairs minister in a letter addressed to CM Stalin said that the mission in Colombo was consulted over Tamil Nadu's request. The Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the government of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution."

On the proposal by the Tamil Nadu government to provide humanitarian assistance to the island nation, Jaishankar noted the state government can direct TN chief secretary to coordinate with the Centre for supplying the relief material.

The minister said, "You may wish to direct TN chief secretary to coordinate with Government of India for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lankan government. Relief material will be shared with the Government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances."

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.