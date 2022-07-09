Home / India News / As floodwaters recede in Assam, disease threat looms large
india news

As floodwaters recede in Assam, disease threat looms large

  • According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, there have been reports of other water and vector-borne diseases in some affected districts due to the absence of clean drinking water and other issues.
Villagers wade through flood waters carrying household items at Koliabor village in the northeastern state of Assam. (File image)
Villagers wade through flood waters carrying household items at Koliabor village in the northeastern state of Assam. (File image)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

With floodwaters receding in most parts of the state in past few days, authorities in Assam are now worried about a possible rise in water and vector-borne diseases in affected areas. So far, 74 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state since April — when the first wave of floods struck — and eight people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, there have been reports of other water and vector-borne diseases in some affected districts due to the absence of clean drinking water and other issues. “With flood waters receding and inmates of relief camps returning to their houses, consumption of contaminated drinking water and subsequent health issues have been reported from some pockets in districts,” MS Lakshmi Priya, mission director, NHM-Assam, said in a release.

According to NHM data, 143 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) have also been reported during the flood period and 16 people have died due to it. Nineteen dengue cases have also been reported, the data shows.

The health department has advised people in flood-affected areas to get themselves tested for Japanese Encephalitis free of cost at any district hospital or government medical college hospital across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Topics
assam assam flood
assam assam flood
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out