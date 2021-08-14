As Jammu and Kashmir Police bags gallantry medals, DGP heaps praises

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh congratulated the force on Saturday after some of its personnel were awarded gallantry awards, including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, on the eve of Independence Day.

Singh thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union home ministry.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Babu Ram, Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad all posthumously won the Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra awards respectively.

“DGP,J&K Sh Dilbag Singh salutes fallen heroes,ASI Babu Ram,Const Altaf and SPO Shahbaz of JKP who bring honour and glory to the force in their sacrifice and service to the nation for which Ministry of Defence has awarded Country's highest peace time honour,” the J&K Police tweeted earlier on Saturday.

In a series of tweets congratulating the awardees, the police further said that ASI Babu Ram made “supreme sacrifice” during an assault against holed up terrorists at Panthachowk during last year. It also said that Constable Altaf sacrificed his life while saving the life of his Protected Person who was attacked by terrorists in Ganderbal.

The police also said that SPO Shahbaz was awarded for his “gallant action” against terrorists in a counter-terrorist operation at Khrew Awantipora last year. “For the first time in J&K Police history Ashok,Kirti and Shaurya chakras have been awarded to the force together,” it also said.

“J&K Police is awarded 1 out of total 2 President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 256 out of total 628 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG),02 President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service, (PPM DS),16 Police Medals for Meritorious Service,” the police said in separate post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, too congratulated the awardees. “Matter of #pride for JKP. Nation recognising the service of our #BraveHearts. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra & Shauriya Chakra for #Martyrs ASI Babu Ram, Ct Altaf & SPO Shahbaz. We pledge to never fail in maintaining the standards set by these brave hearts,” he said, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also congratulated the police on the feat. “Proud of bravery and sacrifices made by Jammu and Kashmir Police in defending the sovereignty of the country. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and 257 police gallantry medals to JKP at the forefront of fight against terrorism is commendable,” he said in a tweet.