As LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary's '2 inked fingers' sparks row during Bihar election, Patna admin responds

Following a controversy of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP

Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunting ink marks on two fingers after Bihar polls on November 6, Patna district administration has clarified, calling it a mistake from the polling staff's end. After inquiries, it turned out that the polling staff responsible for applying ink had mistakenly applied it to the finger of the right hand, the administration said. Screengrab of the video where Shambhavi Chaudhary was seen flaunting ink on her left and right index finger. (@Kanchanyadav000)

“After the intervention of the Presiding Officer, ink was also applied to the finger of the left hand. It is being clarified that the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency,” the administration said on X.

Chaudhary kicked up a row after first phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections on Thursday as she flaunted ink on her left as well as right index finger. She faced allegations of voting twice, while she maintained that it was a “human error” and should not be turned into an issue.

Earlier, Kanchana Yadav, RJD's National Spokesperson, alleged voter fraud by saying that ink marks were found on both fingers of Shambhavi Chaudhary, suggesting that the LJP MP had voted twice at the election booth.

"This is a whole different level of fraud going on. These are LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary Chaudhary. Ink is applied on both hands. Meaning, they voted twice. When this matter came to light, their father Ashok Chaudhary is signaling them with eye gestures. Election Commission, how is all this happening? Who will investigate this?," wrote Yadav in X.

Bihar went to polls in the first phase on November 6 and recorded a turnout of 65.08% . The CEO of Bihar said that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.