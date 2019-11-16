e-paper
As Maharashtra equations change, Sanjay Raut tweets about ‘naya mausam’

At present, the Shiv Sena is in the process of working out a new equation with erstwhile rivals, NCP and Congress, as it tries to form government in the state.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Sanjay Raut on Saturday cryptically said advent of ‘new weather’ is letting him forget ‘old pain’.
Sanjay Raut on Saturday cryptically said advent of ‘new weather’ is letting him forget ‘old pain’.(ANI Phot)
         

Amid the current political stalemate in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cryptically said advent of “new weather” is letting him forget “old pain”.

Politics in Maharashtra took an unexpected turn after the Shiv Sena walked away from its longtime ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post after Assembly results were declared on October 24.

The two parties fell out after having contested the October 21 Assembly polls in alliance coming up with 161 seats together in the 288-member House.

At present, the Shiv Sena is in the process of working out a new equation with erstwhile rivals, NCP and Congress, as it tries to form government in the state.

“Yyaaron naye mausam ne ye ahsaan kiya hai. Yaad mujhe dard purane nahi aate (the new weather has done a favour, friends. I do not remember the old pain now),” Raut tweeted the lines of noted Urdu poet Bashir Badr, without naming anyone or any party.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since November 12 amid an impasse in government formation.

