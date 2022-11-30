Home / India News / As Rahul said, both Pilot and I are assets for the party: Gehlot

As Rahul said, both Pilot and I are assets for the party: Gehlot

india news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 03:47 AM IST

Days after he called Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the two leaders are  “assets” to the party.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Ashok Gehlot/Twitter)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Ashok Gehlot/Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Days after he called Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “gaddar” (traitor), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the two leaders are “assets” to the party, as they came together at a press conference in an ostensible show of unity, days ahead of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the state.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said both Gehlot and Pilot are assets for the party and their ongoing power tussle will not affect the Yatra.

Gehlot and Pilot on Tuesday appeared for a meeting in Jaipur over preparations for the Congress rally, which is expected to enter the state on December 4.

Also read: ‘Two people worship PM Modi and...': Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain

Asked about Gandhi’s remarks, Gehlot said: “I have said that everyone is united in Rajasthan. When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets, then we are assets... where is the dispute then.”

Pilot, who also spoke on the sidelines of the meeting that was chaired by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, said the message of love and brotherhood that Gandhi was spreading through the Yatra was important for the country at this time.

According to a party functionary, Venugopal met both the leaders separately before the meeting.

Also read: Rahul Nanda quietly declared bankrupt in the UK

Both Pilot and Gehlot have been bitter rivals for years but things came to a head in 2020 when the former rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership. Earlier this year, lawmakers close to Gehlot defied the party leadership’s diktat to allow the high-command to nominate the next CM – at the time, Gehlot was the frontrunner to become the next Congress chief – because there was speculation that Pilot would become the next CM.

On Thursday, Gehlot told NDTV that Pilot is a “gaddar” who cannot be made the CM. Hitting back, Pilot said the remarks were unbecoming of a senior leader.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
rahul gandhi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out