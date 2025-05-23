As SIT begins probe, MP minister issues fresh apology over Col Sofiya Qureshi remarks

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Friday put out another apology for his offensive remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Indian Army officer who, on several occasions, briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, referring to his comments as a lapse in his choice of words. Congress supporters hold a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi in Prayagraj (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Shah’s fresh apology - he released a 45-second video clip and a signed statement on X - comes as the special investigation team (SIT) set up on orders of the Supreme Court started its probe.

On Thursday, the team headed by inspector general of police, Sagar Zone, Pramod Verma, visited Manpur police station in Indore rural which registered the first information report (FIR) on May 14 following orders of the Madhya Pradesh high court. The high court had described Shah’s remarks as the “language of gutters”.

Shah approached the Supreme Court to get the FIR cancelled. But the top court has rebuked Shah for his comments, which sought to communalise Col. Qureshi’s involvement.

At a public event in Indore on May 12, Shah, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, made a remark that communalised Qureshi’s presence at the briefings. “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” he said. His comments sparked public outrage.

On Monday, the top court said the state minister’s apology was an insincere attempt to escape accountability and ordered the state director general of police (DGP) to set up the SIT, terming the episode a “litmus test” for the state government.

To be sure, while the state police registered a FIR against the minister after being pushed and prodded by the Madhya Pradesh high court, it has done little after that.

The Supreme Court has ordered the SIT to submit its status report on May 28 when the court will next hear the case. The bench stayed Shah’s arrest in the case until further orders.

The Congress has demanded that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav drop Vijay Shah from the state cabinet, a demand that the ruling BJP has brushed aside.

Shah, however, skipped the state cabinet’s meeting this week. In his new apology, Shah said he did not intend to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. “I sincerely apologize to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sofiya and all my countrymen for the words I said by mistake. I once again seek forgiveness with folded hands,” he said.