As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparks conversation around mental health, Shashi Tharoor makes an important point

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:15 IST

All such tragedies should be approached with empathy and taken as an opportunity to educate ourselves about mental health issues, Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Tuesday as the country mourns the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tharoor said that “those who have not endured mental illness have no idea what its victims are going through”.

The Congress MP shared a snippet on depression written by late author David Foster Wallace who lost his life in 2008.

Wallace’s write-up talks about depression and the act of suicide. “The person in whom its invisible agony reaches a certain unendurable level will kill herself the same way a trapped person will eventually jump from a window of a burning high-rise,” part of the extract tweeted by Tharoor read.

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves across the country. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Bandra (West) on Sunday. His last rites took place in Mumbai on Monday amid family, close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid scored of leaders, and eminent personalities, condoled the passing away of Rajput and described him as “a bright young actor gone too soon”.

“He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances,” PM Modi tweeted.

The actor wrote an emotional Instagram post dedicated to his late mother earlier this month. “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two,” he wrote in his last post.

Rajput’s passing away has sparked a dialogue around mental health and wellness across the country.