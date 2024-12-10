As winter session begins in Karnataka, proceedings marred by multiple protests

The winter legislature session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha began on a tense note Monday, as multiple protests highlighted the ongoing demands and grievances from across the region. Around 500 protesters from 11 organisations staged demonstrations, with over 65 groups registered to protest during the session. Protesters outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. (HT photo)

The district administration, aiming to maintain order, allocated two zones — Suvarna Garden and Kondaskop village — outside the Soudha for the protests. Temporary arrangements, including tents, drinking water facilities, and restrooms, were set up at these sites. Each organisation was given specific dates and venues for their protests to prevent overcrowding.

Appasaheb Desai, president of the farmers’ organisations in Belagavi taluk, criticised the government’s failure to address their long-standing demands. “Since the first session in Belagavi, we have been protesting during every session with the same demands. This is the 13th session we are attending, yet not a single demand has been met,” he said.

Farmers from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sena clashed with police when denied entry to the Soudha premises on Monday. They also tied a KSRTC bus driver to the vehicle’s steering wheel with a green shawl while they were being transported to their designated protest area.

Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin said: “The farmers were taken into custody when they tried to barge into Soudha and were taken into a government bus where they dropped at the protesting venue reserved fir them. No case was registered against the farmers for tying the hands of the driver to the steering wheel.”

Meanwhile, members of the pro-Maharashtrian group Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) were detained when they attempted to protest against the session without official permission. Activists gathered at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk, raising slogans in favour of Maharashtra. Over 100 MES members, including leaders such as former legislator Manohar Kinekar and activist Prakash Maragale, were detained to prevent what authorities called “illegal gatherings.”

Kinekar, a two-term representative from Belagavi rural constituency, condemned the police action. “Hundreds of activists from various villages were blocked and sent back. This is yet another proof of injustice against Marathas in Karnataka,” he stated.

The MES had initially planned a large convention, the Mahamelava, but permission was denied. According to people familiar with the matter, supporters of the MMES started reaching Belagavi since Sunday night, hoping to gather despite the ban.

Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin defended the preventive measures, saying, “MES activists were taken into custody for attempting illegal gatherings and violating orders, to maintain law and order.”

The Panchamasali community, advocating for inclusion in the 2A reservation category, faced initial resistance to their planned tractor rally involving 500 tractors and 50,000 participants. The district administration, citing traffic and security concerns, denied the request.

However, after negotiations led by deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan and Panchamasali seer Basavajaya Mrutynjaya Swamy, a revised plan was approved. The community agreed to hold a scaled-down protest without tractors.

“We are determined to continue our fight for inclusion in the 2A category. Our protests will remain peaceful and adhere to the conditions agreed upon,” Swamy said.