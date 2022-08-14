As Yamuna water level rises, Kejriwal urges people to avoid visiting river banks

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to avoid going to river banks as the Yamuna water level has increased in the national capital. Appealing to people to cooperate with the government and administration, Kejriwal said all adequate arrangements have been made for people living near the Yamuna.

“The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal's tweet was in reply to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot who said, “In view of the rising water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. There is an appeal to the people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Camps have been set up for the displaced, where necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food.”

According to the flood control room, the water level dipped from 205.88 metres at 8 pm on Saturday to 204.83 metres at 8 am on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. The water level in the Yamuna had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday. A water level of 204.5 metres is said to be at the “warning level” while the “danger level” prompts evacuation efforts of people living along the banks of the Yamuna.

The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government had issued the first flood warning for the city on Thursday after over 300,000 cusecs of water were released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on August 11.

Reportedly, the water levels of the Yamuna river are likely to dip to 204.75 metres between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)