Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Trump-Israel attacks on Iran; says region will be embroiled in instability

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the Trump-Israel attacks on Iran and Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan, warning that the entire region will be embroiled in instability unless the attacks stop immediately. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi warned that the entire region will be embroiled in instability unless the attacks stop immediately. (Sansad TV)

In a post on X, Owaisi said the attacks are absolutely condemnable and described them as an immoral and unlawful act, expressing his sincere condolences to those affected.

ALSO READ | 84 Pune students on academic trip stranded in Dubai amid West Asia tensions

"Trump-Israel's attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran-US were in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school. Absolutely an immoral and unlawful act. My sincere condolences. These attacks on Iran should stop at the earliest, otherwise the whole region will be embroiled in instability. We must remember the 10 million Indians work in this region," Owaisi posted.

He also criticized Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's aggression against Afghanistan, stating that both show the two nations are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ | India urges restraint, avoiding escalation as the US and Israel attack Iran

"Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's on Afghanistan shows us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression & mischief in their respective neighbourhoods," he said.

The condemnation comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian sites. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. The strikes have already resulted in significant casualties across the country.

ALSO READ | Dharamshala tourists face flight disruptions amid Iran-US tensions

Meanwhile, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have also reached a critical point after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on several Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared "open war" against Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harboring militants.

Afghanistan has expressed openness to negotiations despite the escalating conflict, with both nations reporting significant casualties along the border.

Owaisi's statement highlights concerns about regional stability, particularly given that approximately 10 million Indians work in the Middle East region and could be affected by widening conflicts.