Asansol Mayor accuses Babul Supriyo of threat, abuse

Asansol municipal corporation mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Saturday lodged a police complaint saying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union minister Babul Supriyo abused him and threatened him in a phone call.

In his letter to Asansol (south) police station, Tiwari alleged that around 1pm on Saturday he received a call on his mobile from a number displayed as “private number.”

Sudipta Pramanik, officer-in-charge of Asansol south police station said, “A complaint has been registered on the basis of the complaint. We are probing the matter.”

“The caller, claiming himself to be the member of Parliament, Asansol Constituency, and Hon’ble Minister of Govt. of India, Shri Babul Supriyo abused me in filthy languages and threatened me with dire consequences,” Tiwari said in the letter.

Supriyo accepted that he called Tiwari, but denied that he abused or threatened.

