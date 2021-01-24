ASHA worker's death sparks protests in Andhra Pradesh; coworkers, kin suspect AEFI
An ASHA worker died in the Government General Hospital in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with her fellow workers alleging that she died following coronavirus vaccination.
Guntur district Collector Samuel Anand said the exact cause of the ASHA worker's death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained that not a single Adverse Event Following Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.
ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding that a compensation of ₹50 lakh be paid to the deceased's family.
A leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions that led the protest picked up an argument with the district Collector when he visited the hospital to console the family members of the deceased.
The Collector said he would send a proposal to the state government for payment of compensation to the ASHA worker's kin, on the lines of that paid to frontline health workers who succumbed to Covid-19.
He also promised a house site besides a job to an eligible member of the family.
The 44-year old ASHA worker complained of severe headache and fever on January 22, three days after she took a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
"We first took her to a private hospital and later shifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a very fit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19 time," the ASHA worker's brother said.
He denied that she suffered a brain stroke as was being said by the GGH doctors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Playing important role in building self-reliant India': PM greets on UP Diwas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter cards: How to download? Who are eligible? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha
- Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee campaign for Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh tribals start garment factory in Maoist-hit area, name brand DANNEX
- Around 300 tribals, mostly women, from Bastar’s Dantewada district have started a garment factory with the help of district administration and will now stitch uniforms for paramilitary forces.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple in 3 years; to cost ₹1100 cr, says trust treasurer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox