Rajasthan regional outfit gives Ashok Gehlot two reasons to cheer

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:47 IST

The rebellion-riddled Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan received a boost on Saturday with two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) pledging their support to the government in a reversal of the party’s earlier stand of neutrality announced on Monday.

The MLAs, Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad, held a joint press conference with newly appointed state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara unequivocally declaring their support to Ashok Gehlot on his assurance to meet their demands related to the development of the state.

The support is significant given the thinning of government majority due to an ongoing rebellion by former deputy chief minister and state party president Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs supporting him.

Also Read: Sanjay Jain, linked to alleged horse trading in Rajasthan, arrested

The assured support of BTP MLAs could be crucial in a possible floor test to save the government. It is also significant since the regional party had on Monday issued a whip directing its MLAs to take a neutral position during the present political turmoil.

“We had supported the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections on the condition that our demands related to the development of our areas will be met. We have again held discussions with the chief minister on those demands and we have been assured that the demands will be fulfilled,” BTP MLA Roat said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot received a list of demands from the BTP MLAs and their party functionaries. Gehlot later tweeted to say that BTP had announced its support to the government.

Dotasara confirmed the meeting.

Also Read: ‘Rajasthan paying for discord in Congress’: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje

“BTP MLAs and their party leaders held discussions with the chief minister. They were already with us and have reassured their support to the Ashok Gehlot government,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ramprasad said his party believed in “issue-based” politics and was against “toppling an elected government”.

Congress has a total of 107 MLAs, including the 19 rebels who could lose their seats in the assembly if they are disqualified by the speaker.

The party claims that the Gehlot government has support of 109 MLAs, including Congress, independents and other supporting party legislators.