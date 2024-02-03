 Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, swine flu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, swine flu

PTI |
Feb 03, 2024 07:44 AM IST

In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said.

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said.

