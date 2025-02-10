Ashutosh's 'planted interviews, chartered flights' dig at Kejriwal's AAP after poll drubbing

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh on Monday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party after it was voted out of power in Delhi in the just concluded assembly elections. A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal with Ashutosh.(Reuters file)

Ashutosh posted on X,"Aam Aadmi Party was finished the day its members started travelling by chartered flights.

Started living in the Presidential suite, started building glass palaces for themselves, started taking Z+ security, started saying to contest elections that Haryana mixed poison in water for genocide, started threatening journalists and started doing planted interviews in imitation of Modi. The result has just come out on the 8th."

A senior journalist, Ashutosh took the political plunge and joined the AAP in 2014. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency, losing to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harsh Vardhan.

In 2018, Ashutosh quit the AAP citing “very, very personal reasons”.

“Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC [political action committee] to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout (sic). Thanks,” he said.

Delhi assembly election results

The Bharatiya Janata Party stormed to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting the ruling AAP.

Several AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain and Somnath Bharti lost the elections.

Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes in Kalkaji. Alka Lamba of Congress got 4,392 votes.

The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

AAP swept the polls in the last two assembly polls. It won 62 out of the 70 seats in 2020 and got 67 seats in 2015.

(With ANI inputs)