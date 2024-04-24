 ASI seeks 2-month extension to complete survey at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ASI seeks 2-month extension to complete survey at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2024 08:51 AM IST

The survey, ordered by the Madhya Pradesh high court, began on March 22, and concluded on Tuesday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), carrying out a court-mandated scientific survey of the Bhojshala complex of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, has submitted an application seeking eight more weeks to complete the 
exercise, even as the original deadline ended on Tuesday, day 33 of the survey.

Security personnel stand guard outside Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex after a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the complex for a survey in Dhar on March 22. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard outside Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex after a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the complex for a survey in Dhar on March 22. (PTI)

In its application, filed in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court, the ASI stated that it needs more time to “understand the nature of the exposed parts of the disputed complex's structures.” The plea is likely to be taken up on April 29, when the government agency is to submit a report on its findings, as was directed by the court on March 11, when it ordered the exercise.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Accordingly, the ASI survey commenced on March 22.

The dispute

The Hindus believe that the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula Mosque. Under an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus can pray here on Tuesdays, from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims can offer their Friday namaz, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Even as the current survey was on, both sides continued to use the complex as per the existing arrangement.

Who are the petitioners?

The petitioners in this case are a group called the Hindu Front for Justice, which moved Madhya Pradesh high court in May 2022, demanding a scientific survey to “determine the character and nature of contentious premises.”

On April 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the high court's order; the Muslim side had approached the apex court contending that the exercise "may cause damage to the place of worship and affect religious sentiments of communities at large".

The top court, however, restrained ASI from excavation at the protected 11th-century monument.

 

 

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ASI seeks 2-month extension to complete survey at Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On