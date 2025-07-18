‘Asim Munir will understand my pain if someone harms…’: Pahalgam victim Lt Vinay Narwal's father

Rajesh Narwal, whose son Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was one of the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, has said that Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will only understand the pain if "someone harms his son or daughter." A woman touches a banner with a photo of Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.(REUTERS)

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who got married on April 16, was gunned down by terrorists a week later in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

"He (Asim Munir) will only be able to understand my pain the day someone harms his son or daughter. The day he learns that his son or daughter was killed in a terrorist attack, only then will he understand the pain," Rajesh Narwal said in an interview to NDTV.

"If I, an ordinary person, were given a gun to shoot and took his son or daughter, then he would know the pain," he added.

Vinay was among the 26 tourists who were shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam. The couple were on a honeymoon in the hilltown when one of the gunmen approached them and shot Vinay from point-blank range.

Rajesh said that he cannot even cry in front of his family and that he must stay composed so that the family feels he is strong.

"I can't even cry in front of my family. My wife, my parents, they are all broken. But I must stay composed so they feel I am strong. There is no peace of mind. It's been so many days, and we can't sleep. Our minds are in a complete blackout. No one is able to sleep for more than two or three hours," the father said.

Rajesh's remarks come after The Resistance Front was designated as a global terrorist organisation by the US.

Rajesh said that the entire family is broken following the attack, adding there is no cure for the pain they are enduring.

"When we go to the psychiatrist, they prescribe medicines. But there is no cure for this. We develop other ailments. This is how we are," he said.

"Vinay is always on my mind, 24 hours a day. When I wake up in the morning, he is the first thing I see," he added.

Vinay Narwal was cremated with full military honours in Haryana's Karnal on April 23. Vinay was selected in the Indian Navy through the Services Selection Board. Within two years, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant.