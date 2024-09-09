‘Ask your grandmother about RSS’: Giriraj Singh's swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday remarked that if there is any technology to connect with the deceased, the Congress leader should ask his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) about the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Union minister Giriraj Singh(ANI)

Singh's reaction came hours after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's parent organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) believes India is one idea, while his party believes India is a multiplicity of ideas.

Giriraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi has no idea about the time when his grandmother was fighting a crucial battle against Pakistan. He said, “If there is any technology to communicate with those who have passed, Rahul should ask his grandmother about the role of the RSS during that time or he can look it up in the pages of history.”

The Union minister said that Rahul Gandhi would need several lifetimes to understand the RSS, alleging that a traitor to the nation cannot comprehend the organisation.

He added that those who go abroad and criticise the country cannot truly understand the RSS.

“It seems Rahul Gandhi goes abroad only to tarnish the country's image. The RSS was born from India's culture and traditions,” said Giriraj Singh.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about RSS in the US?



“The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas. We believe that everybody should be allowed to participate, allowed to dream and should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, or history. This is the fight and the fight was crystallized in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing Indian diaspora in Dallas, Rahul Gandhi also said that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded among the people since the Lok Sabha election results.