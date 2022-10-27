Assam: 9 suspected drug peddlers nabbed in one day; narcotics worth 25 crore seized

The Assam police have arrested nine people from three districts and the state capital in the last 24 hours for allegedly transporting drugs, including cannabis and Yaba tablets, and have seized narcotic substances worth ₹25 crore from them.

The arrested persons are reportedly residents of Manipur, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Assam, the police said.

John Das, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan, said they stopped a vehicle coming from Manipur at the state border check post on Wednesday evening and found 1.263 kg of heroin hidden inside two four-wheelers.

“Acting on a tip-off, we set a check post at Dilai Tiniali and intercepted two vehicles. Over 100 soap cases containing 1.263 kg heroin, along with ₹75,000 in cash were recovered,” he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Daniel Kitharee (33) and Kapani S (22) of Manipur, Sahabir Ali (57) from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and Sahjan Ahmed Barbhuya (36) from Borkhola area in Assam’s Cachar district.

The SDPO said the seized heroin will be worth around ₹10 crore in the illegal market.

Meanwhile, a huge consignment of cannabis, suspected to be smuggled from Manipur, were seized from Jorabat area of Guwahati on Thursday.

Joint commissioner of police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the police stopped a truck that was coming from Meghalaya and found the cannabis.

“The vehicle heading towards Guwahati was carrying cannabis weighing 2,500 kg under its seats. The estimated value of the seized cannabis will be around ₹15 crore. Two persons, both drivers, have been arrested,” he said.

The drivers have been identified as Ashok Kumar from Haryana, and Jitendra Kumar from Uttarakhand.

Karimganj additional superintendent of police Partha Protim nabbed three drug traffickers and seized 621.14 grams of suspected heroin stored in 48 soap cases.

Das said the consignment was coming from Mizoram’s Chapai close to the India-Myanmar border.

In another instance, two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Nagaon district with three plastic soap boxes filled with 36 grams of heroin. They have been identified as Ainul Haque (50) and Gyas Uddin (38), both residents of Lutumari Borgaon village in Nagaon district.

Elsewhere, South Salmara police arrested one suspected drug peddler, a local, with 13 grams of heroin.

“Huge catch. Great feat Assam Police. Keep it up,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.