Home / Cities / Others / Assam: Suspected drug dealer killed in police encounter; three arrested

Assam: Suspected drug dealer killed in police encounter; three arrested

others
Published on Oct 11, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting

According to police, the incident happened at Tongona Sengapathar area on Sunday. (File image)
According to police, the incident happened at Tongona Sengapathar area on Sunday. (File image)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A suspected drug dealer was killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Tinsukia district after a gang of dealers allegedly attacked police and security personnel with stones, said police on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at Tongona Sengapathar area on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting.

Also Read:3,475 people arrested in drive against addiction in MP

“They started throwing stones after realising that they were surrounded by police,” an official said.

“Police issued warnings but they kept throwing stones. A senior officer first fired at the leg of one suspect, but he tried to attack further, so more bullets were shot at him,” the police personnel said.

After an hour of faceoff, the drug dealers fled leaving behind the injured accomplice. Police took the 36-year-old suspected drug dealer to Tinsukia Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem.

Three accomplices of the deceased were also arrested, the police added.

Assam police is conducting special drives against rampant drug smuggling with several casualties reported.

In one of their drives on Sunday, about 40,000 kilograms of seized drugs were destroyed in presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out