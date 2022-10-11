Assam: Suspected drug dealer killed in police encounter; three arrested

A suspected drug dealer was killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Tinsukia district after a gang of dealers allegedly attacked police and security personnel with stones, said police on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at Tongona Sengapathar area on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting.

“They started throwing stones after realising that they were surrounded by police,” an official said.

“Police issued warnings but they kept throwing stones. A senior officer first fired at the leg of one suspect, but he tried to attack further, so more bullets were shot at him,” the police personnel said.

After an hour of faceoff, the drug dealers fled leaving behind the injured accomplice. Police took the 36-year-old suspected drug dealer to Tinsukia Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem.

Three accomplices of the deceased were also arrested, the police added.

Assam police is conducting special drives against rampant drug smuggling with several casualties reported.

In one of their drives on Sunday, about 40,000 kilograms of seized drugs were destroyed in presence of union home minister Amit Shah.