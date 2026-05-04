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Assam Assembly elections 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari; 25-year-old political stronghold to continue?

Himanta Sarma entered politics through the Congress, where he served as a minister handling key departments including health, education, and finance.

Published on: May 04, 2026 11:30 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Assam held elections for its 126-member Legislative Assembly on April 9, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking a second full term in office. Early trends showed him leading in the constituency. Sarma, who moved from the Congress party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, has been the most watched figure in this year's contest.

Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Assembly elections 2026.(PTI)

Born in 1969 in Jorhat, Assam, Sarma entered politics through the Indian National Congress, where he served as a minister handling key departments including health, education, and finance under former CM Tarun Gogoi.

He was first elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jalukbari in 2001 and has retained the seat ever since.

Himanta Sarma’s Jalukbari stronghold

The Jalukbari constituency has served as Sarma’s political base for twenty-five years. He first contested the seat in 1996 but lost to Bhrigu Kumar Phukan of the Asom Gana Parishad. In 2001, he won the seat as a Congress candidate and has remained undefeated since. After winning three times with Congress, he switched to the BJP and secured landslide victories in 2016 and 2021, earning over 77% of the total votes in the most recent election.

Neog used this to criticise the government’s handling of the incident and connect with younger voters.

 
Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Congress assam assam election assam assembly election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Assam Assembly elections 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma leads in Jalukbari; 25-year-old political stronghold to continue?
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