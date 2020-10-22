Assam cabinet announces funding for gaushalas to feed cows

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Assam on Thursday approved to provide funds to ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) in the state to feed cattle.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Gaushalas are usually operated by trusts with public donations. But in some cases that money isn’t enough to feed the cows. Hence, the cabinet decided to do gap-funding of the additional amount needed by them,” parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told journalists.

The oldest ‘gaushala’ of the state - Shree Gauhati Gaushala - was started in 1916. It has over 1,300 cows at present.

The cabinet also decided to ask the state election commission to conduct elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) within December 15.

“It was decided that till the election process gets over, the ongoing Governor’s rule in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas will continue,” Patowary said.

Elections to BTC, which was ruled by Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), a partner in the BJP-led ruling coalition, was scheduled in April this year.

But the entire Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), which comprises four districts, was placed under Governor’s rule the same month as polls could not be held due to the Covid-19 lockdown.