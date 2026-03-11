Assam cabinet decides to rename medical college named after former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename the state-run Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), which was named after one of the country's former president. Assam cabinet has decided to rename the state-run Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), which was named after one of the country's former president. (PTI)

Informing the media after the decision, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the move was taken as the name didn't match with other such institutions set up in the state.

"All the 15 medical colleges set up by state government have been named after the places where they are situated. But the one in Barpeta was named after Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, which was different from the other such colleges and we had to face many questions on whether it was a private medical college," Sarma stated.

"Therefore the cabinet decided to rename the institution as Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. But since Ahmed was India's president and he's the only person from the state to reach that post, we have decided to name another educational or cultural institution of repute in the state after him. A decision in this regard will be taken later," he added.

Established in 2011, FAAMCH is the fifth medical college and hospital in Assam and at present runs both undergraduate and post graduate medical courses. It had a capacity of 500 beds and has 125 seats for MBBS course.

Ahmed, was the fifth president of India (1974-77). He term was notable for his decision to proclaim a state of emergency in 1975 following advice of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.