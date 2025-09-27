Assam: Cachar district commissioner’s office staff held for raping woman colleague

Silchar: A 35-year-old employee of the Cachar District Commissioner’s office in Assam has been arrested for allegedly raping a Grade-4 woman colleague, police said on Saturday. The woman lodged a complaint at the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Thursday following which Nath was arrested from his Silchar home. (Representative photo)

According to the police officers, Saumitra Nath allegedly committed the crime on September 24 when the woman staffer accepted a lift from him while returning home.

“As per her complaint, he offered her a ride from the office late in the evening. Upon reaching her residence, he insisted on entering the house. When she refused, he allegedly forced his way in and raped her,” Cachar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said.

“He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. We have recorded the statements of both the victim and the accused and further investigation is under way,” Mahatta added.

Cachar deputy commissioner Mridul Yadav termed the incident “unfortunate” and assured support to the woman. “We are taking all possible lawful steps. Proper legal actions will be taken as per law against the accused,” he said.

The woman sought a transfer out of the Silchar headquarters. The DC said her request would be addressed as per rules.

In a separate case, a district court in Cachar on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl during Durga Puja last year.

According to the police officers, the minor had gone for a morning outing with friends to a tea garden records on October 11, 2024, when the accused, Rajdeep Das, dragged her into a nearby forest and raped her. She was found by her family and an FIR was filed at the Udharbond Police Station.

Police booked him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape of a minor, kidnapping, and wrongful restraint, as well as under Section 4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.