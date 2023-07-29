Home / India News / ‘Rohingyas using Assam to sneak into…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma flags 'threat to nation's security'

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2023 09:41 PM IST

CM Sarma said that Assam is now being used as a corridor by the Rohingyas to go to Delhi or Kashmir

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that not just Rohingyas, any illegal immigrant - irrespective of religion - posed a danger to the nation’s sovereignty.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “Not a threat to Assam because they are not staying here but they are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country...if a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty...anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal and we cannot promote illegality.”

The CM said that Assam is now being used as a corridor by the Rohingyas to go to Delhi or Kashmir and the Karimganj SP has been asked to step up vigil.

Read: 4 Rohingyas, 7 Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India

Sarma said that there is an ‘alarming’ syndicate of brokers who allow the Rohingyas from Bangladesh to enter Tripura, and from there move to Karimganj in Assam and the rest of the country,

Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day conference of superintendents of police in Bongaigaon, he revealed that five police teams from Assam are currently in Tripura to initiate action against the network.

“We have already informed the Centre and sought help from central agencies along with the cooperation of the Tripura government. We, however, adopted the strategy to push them back and not arrest them as they will then take bail and try to become citizens of the country,” he added.

The BJP leader said that all the three districts in Barak Valley should stay cautious to prevent Rohingya infiltrators and insurgents.

During the past several years, infiltration from Bangladesh into Assam was almost zero, but some recent activities have been noticed along the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj district, Sarma noted.

He also called for increasing intelligence in all railway stations from Barak Valley to the western border of Assam, so that the Rohingyas are intercepted and decisive action is taken against them.

