4 Rohingyas, 7 Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India

Tripura police on Friday arrested 11 from the Kadamtala area on the Assam-Tripura border for illegally entering India, officials said. The illegal immigrants were arrested near the Assam-Tripura border (HT Photo)

Police said the arrested immigrants include four Myanmar nationals of the Rohingya community and seven Bangladeshi nationals.

They were initially detained on Thursday from three vehicles and later arrested under the Foreigners Act, said police.

Police said that based on specific information, they conducted a search at the Naka checking point near the Assam-Tripura border and detained them for not having valid identification.

Subir Malakar, Kadamtala police station officer in charge, said upon interrogation, they admitted that they entered India from Bangladesh illegally from an area near Tripura’s Unakoti district with the help of a broker.

“From the Kailashahar area, they rented three vehicles and headed towards the Assam-Tripura border. They wanted to reach Assam’s Karimganj first and from there, they would have attempted to travel to Delhi,” police said.

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Rahman Ali (30) Jannatara (19) Khaleda Begum (19) Majuma Begum (17), Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howlader (35), Al-Hafiz (18). And the four Rohingyas were identified as Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumira Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18), and Shafela Begum (18), police said.

Earlier this week, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested five Rohingya refugees from Agartala railway station.