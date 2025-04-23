Assam CM condemns Pahalgam terror attack, urges Hindu unity against Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a tragic and reprehensible incident. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI)

Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sarma emphasised that the country would respond decisively and hold Pakistan accountable.

"The incident that happened yesterday in Pahalgam is very condemnable, sad. I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will respond to this incident. Together, we will hold Pakistan accountable, and Pakistan will get the appropriate punishment for this incident," he said.

He further urged vigilance against Pakistani elements within India and highlighted the need for Hindu unity, noting that the attackers targeted victims based solely on their Hindu identity. Sarma also referenced provocative remarks by Pakistan's army chief, calling for a united response.

"At the same time, we should also keep an eye on the Pakistani people present inside the country. Yesterday, when the incident happened, the terrorists asked if they were Hindus. That's all they asked. They did not ask anyone if they belonged to the ST, SC, OBC, or general caste category... Hindus have to remain united and respond to Pakistan. Pakistan's army chief has said that we have no relation with Hindus, Hindus are our enemies, but we do not use such words, but the language he has used, we should listen to it and we should also learn a lesson from it," he said.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The security in the region had been heightened as army personnel arrived at the meadow in Pahalgam.

Earlier today, HM Amit Shah met the victims of the terror attack in the Government hospital in Anantnag. He also visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter and was later briefed by security officials about the ongoing counterterror operations.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region.