Pahalgam terror attack: Unbearable trauma, says family of killed Nepal national

A 26-year-old Nepal national was among the 26 people who died in the terrorist attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on Tuesday. Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday. (HT sourced photo)

Recalling the devastating development, Dadhiraj Neupane, uncle of Sudip Neupane from Kathmandu said that no mother should have to go through the pain to come home without her son.

“She is devastated with the loss of her son. She was planning to get him married after his studies,” said Dadhiraj, who is waiting to receive the body of his deceased nephew.

Also Read:Pahalgam terror attack: SBI employee killed on eve of birthday

“No mother should have to go through the pain of returning home without her son,” he said, adding, “She is devastated. She had plans to get him married once he completed his graduation in Bachelor’s in Public Health”, Dadhiraj said.

Sudip had traveled to Kashmir with his elderly mother Rimkala Pandey, his sister Sushma Kafle, and his brother-in-law Yuvraj Kafle on Saturday.

“Nobody could have imagined such a horrific thing would happen. We are in shock. He was such a promising young man,” Dadhiraj added.

Rimkala, who lived with Sudip in Kalikanagar, Butwal, was injured in the attack but survived.

“She is not in good condition, both physically and emotionally. The trauma of losing her only son is unbearable,” Dadhiraj said.

“The entire community is mourning. The grief has paralyzed us all,” he added

He also shared that Yuvraj had messaged him from Srinagar, stating they will likely reach Kathmandu by evening.

“I’ve come to Kathmandu to receive Sudip’s body and support the family,” he added.

Nepal foreign affairs minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Nepali citizen Sudip Neupane of Butwal-11, Kalikanagar, Rupandehi, in the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir yesterday. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him and express my deepest condolences to his family. I also wish a speedy recovery to his mother, who was injured in the terrorist attack. Condemning such a cruel and inhuman act is not enough. The Government of Nepal condemns and condemns this incident and stands with the Government of India and the people of India in this hour of grief”, Deuba posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.