Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals on Chhath: 'Divine feeling'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took part in early morning rituals and festivities of the Chhath Puja - the festival for worshipping the Sun God (Surya) and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya). He visited the Pandu Port Ghat, which is on the bank of river Bharmputra and met with the devotees present at the Chhath celebrations. “On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I visited the Ghat. I also met the devotees and offered prayers along with them,” he told news agency ANI.

Sharing the pictures of his visit on social media, the BJP leader wrote on Twitter: “ It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing. Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.”

Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya. It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing #ChhathPuja.



Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.#JaiChhathiMaiya pic.twitter.com/MT2Vi4p523 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2022

"Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya," he shared.

This year, the Chhath festival began on Friday with Nahay Khay (Chaturthi) when devotees take a holy dip. It was followed by Kharna (Panchami) or Lohanda on Saturday when a day-long nirjala fast (without food and water) is observed by devotees from sunrise to sunset.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders extended their wishes to the devotees.

