Home / India News / Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals on Chhath: 'Divine feeling'

Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals on Chhath: 'Divine feeling'

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:20 AM IST

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders extended their wishes to the devotees.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa visited the Pandu Port Ghat on Monday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa visited the Pandu Port Ghat on Monday.
ByHT News Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took part in early morning rituals and festivities of the Chhath Puja - the festival for worshipping the Sun God (Surya) and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya). He visited the Pandu Port Ghat, which is on the bank of river Bharmputra and met with the devotees present at the Chhath celebrations. “On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I visited the Ghat. I also met the devotees and offered prayers along with them,” he told news agency ANI.

Sharing the pictures of his visit on social media, the BJP leader wrote on Twitter: “ It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing. Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.”

"Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya," he shared.

This year, the Chhath festival began on Friday with Nahay Khay (Chaturthi) when devotees take a holy dip. It was followed by Kharna (Panchami) or Lohanda on Saturday when a day-long nirjala fast (without food and water) is observed by devotees from sunrise to sunset.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders extended their wishes to the devotees.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chhath puja
chhath puja

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out