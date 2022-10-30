Home / India News / PM Modi leads Chhath greetings: 'May all lives be always lit'

PM Modi leads Chhath greetings: 'May all lives be always lit'

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:32 AM IST

Sunday marks the third day of Chhath Puja, a festival mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal.

Chhath Puja rituals being held. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chhath Puja rituals being held. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun. In a tweet, he wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish."

Sunday marks the third day of Chhath Puja, a festival mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal. Among the many rituals of Chhath festivities are women fasting for the happiness of their families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent out his greetings: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Chhath Puja, the great festival of sun worship. May Chhath Maya bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity and health.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished good health, happiness, and success to everyone. “Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #ChhathPuja. May the Sun God bless everyone with good health, happiness, prosperity and success in life," he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his greetings and hailed the "great festival' when the Sun is worshipped. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and devotees on the 'Chhath', the great festival of worship of Lord Surya! By the grace of the sixth May, this great festival of public faith should become a factor of happiness, prosperity and health for the entire creation, this is the wish. Jai Chhath Mayiya!”

American author and astrologer Dr David Frawley in a tweet wrote: “The worship of the Sun as the Divine Light is the basis of the great ancient civilizations of the world and their legendary sages. This profound tradition endures as #ChhathPuja in Indiastrologerit is celebrated with deep devotion.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chhath puja
chhath puja

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out