 Assam Congress' X account hacked, profile name changed to 'Tesla Event'
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Assam Congress' X account hacked, profile name changed to 'Tesla Event'

PTI |
May 09, 2024 06:41 AM IST

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee lodged a police complaint and demanded the arrest of the culprit.

The official X account of Assam Congress was allegedly hacked on Wednesday with the profile name changed to 'Tesla Event' and the profile picture to American electric carmaker Tesla's logo.

In the complaint, APCC Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita said that the account was hacked around 4 am on Wednesday.(X)
In the complaint, APCC Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita said that the account was hacked around 4 am on Wednesday.(X)

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee lodged a police complaint and demanded the arrest of the culprit.

"We would like to inform you that our official Twitter (sic) handle, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was hacked but has now been restored and is currently under review to ensure full security," APCC said in a post on X in the afternoon.

"This attempted silencing by the government will not deter us. We remain committed to our principles and will continue our fight to speak the truth. Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay strong, we will not be silenced," APCC said.

In the complaint filed at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati, APCC Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita said that the account was hacked around 4 am on Wednesday.

"This Twitter (sic) handle has many data of our party through which we have reached out to lakhs of people. I demand that the culprit be arrested for this... malicious intention," he added.

