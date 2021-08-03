Assam declares part of border along Mizoram no drone zone citing security threat

Assam’s Cachar district administration on Tuesday declared its bordering areas with Mizoram as no-drone-zone citing security threats, four days after Mizoram issued a similar order declaring its area on Assam border as a no-drone-zone.

The district administration has also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in areas bordering Mizoram and Bangladesh that prohibits assembly of more than four people.

According to the order issued by Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, security in border areas in the district is under threat as some drones were seen crossing from Mizoram’s side of the border recently. It is a matter of concern because anti-social elements in border areas can plan attacks on common people in Assam using these drones, the official order said.

“We have declared all the areas under Sonai Revenue Circle and those bordering Mizoram state as no drone zones, where flying of drones and any other unnamed aerial vehicles will be strictly prohibited.... The decision has been taken considering the present situation,” Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

After the firing between Assam and Mizoram police on July 26, the border areas in both the states are tense. Several political delegations have been stopped from visiting the Lailapur area where the firing killed six Assam cops. A delegation of All Assam Students’ Union from Guwahati was stopped at Dholai Police station on Monday about 10 kilometres from the border citing security reasons.