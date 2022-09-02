Assam: Doctor stitches back woman during C-section as foetus was premature; patient critical

A six-month pregnant woman from Assam’s Karimganj district is battling for life after a senior doctor at a government hospital stitched her cut while performing a Caesarean section (C-section) operation to deliver the baby.

According to the doctor, he realised after making the incision that the foetus was premature, hence he stitched the cut and suggested the lady wait till December for another attempt.

The C-section was done by senior physician Dr AK Biswas at Karimganj Civil Hospital on August 22 and following his suggestion, the patient waited at the hospital for 10 days. On August 31, Biswas discharged the lady but her health immediately deteriorated.

Locals gathered at the Hospital on Wednesday evening but the doctor allegedly locked himself up in a room. After an hour, Biswas appeared in front of the protesting locals and admitted that he stitched back the cut because the foetus was premature.

The lady’s husband Ram Namasudra said that as per her test reports and case study, the expected date of delivery was December 9 this year, but the doctor attempted the C-section almost three and half months earlier.

“Around 15 days back, she started suffering from severe pain and we took her to Karimganj Civil Hospital. After initial treatment, the doctor said he’ll attempt surgery. After the surgery, he said the foetus was not mature, and so he has stitched the cut and asked us to stay at the hospital for a few more days,” Namasudra said.

The doctor, however, claimed that the patient’s family members went to his house and requested him to perform the surgery. “I knew that the expected date was in December but we do premature surgeries in complicated cases. The pain was severe and her family members asked me to go ahead with the surgery. During the operation, I realised that the foetus was not mature, so I stitched it back,” the doctor claimed.

Dr Lipi Deb Sinha, the superintendent of the hospital, said that they have formed a seven-members team to enquire about the matter and also asked the family to lodge a written complaint.

“We’ll interrogate everyone who was involved in this matter. The mother and her family members will be questioned too. If they have a complaint, it has to come in writing. We’ll take appropriate actions if the allegations are found true. We are also concerned about the mother and her child’s health,” Sinha said.

Ram’s elder brother Sudip Namasudra on Friday morning informed that the woman’s condition was deteriorating and the doctors stitched her again on Thursday evening after she started bleeding. However, the doctor who performed the C-section has promised to pay the cost of the entire treatment, according to Sudip.

“The patient looks normal from outside but we are reviewing her condition again. A special team of doctors is looking after this and I personally met the patient today. Apart from the cut, if she has any other complictions, the team will find out and we’ll take care of it too,” Sinha said.