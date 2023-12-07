close_game
News / India News / Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

ANI |
Dec 07, 2023 07:57 AM IST

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 Km.(File)
The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

